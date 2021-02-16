Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 131.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

SESN traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,776. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 45,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 894,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 12,107.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 191,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

