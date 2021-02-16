Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $3.98. Sesen Bio shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 517,642 shares.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SESN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $404.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.22.
About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.
Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.