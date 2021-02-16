Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $3.98. Sesen Bio shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 517,642 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SESN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $404.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 894,100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the third quarter worth about $571,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 12,107.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 191,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 1,550.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 183,553 shares in the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

