Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.62

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 206024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.23.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

