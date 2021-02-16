SFL (NYSE:SFL) Trading Up 5.3%

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)’s share price was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 1,694,485 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,091,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFL shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

The firm has a market cap of $967.12 million, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SFL by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SFL by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

