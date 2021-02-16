SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 12,328 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 728.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,037,000 after purchasing an additional 91,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 378,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,539,028.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total value of $3,760,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,659. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.63.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $323.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $336.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

