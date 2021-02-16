SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 173,024 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 1,788.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Schneider National worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNDR. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4,130.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 184,390 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

