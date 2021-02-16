SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 48,998 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 172.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 65.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3,622.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $543,201.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,276,599.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,592. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.