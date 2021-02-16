SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 87,495 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 2,211.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,495 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of PNM Resources worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sidoti cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

PNM Resources stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.65%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

