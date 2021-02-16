SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.98.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

