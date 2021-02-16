SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 169.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 97.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,532 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 255.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,129 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $92.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

