SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 697.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $385.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.72. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 21,730 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.37, for a total value of $8,461,010.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 239,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,356,129.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total transaction of $439,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,142,827.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,686 shares of company stock worth $90,545,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.