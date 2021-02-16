SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 168.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,949 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,222,000 after purchasing an additional 883,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after buying an additional 359,818 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 103,636 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Henry Schein by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 884,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,119,000 after acquiring an additional 102,797 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

