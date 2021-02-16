SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 199.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

NYSE ATR opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $144.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

