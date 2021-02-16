SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 285.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $308.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $325.12.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,682 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

