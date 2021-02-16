SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63,393 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of The Gap worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of The Gap by 3.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Gap by 86.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Gap during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.84.

In other The Gap news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,058.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

