SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 124.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bandwidth worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $102,955.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,780.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $87,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $770,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,473 shares of company stock worth $40,818,100. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAND. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

BAND opened at $184.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.46 and a 200 day moving average of $162.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

