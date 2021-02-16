SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2,284.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,163 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of ITT worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 12,797.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 32,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ITT opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $82.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.