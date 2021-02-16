SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 11,697 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Elastic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Elastic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Elastic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Elastic by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic stock opened at $166.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.27 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $156.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.58.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $97,665,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 22,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total value of $2,757,313.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,304.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $164,504,453. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

