SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 15,898 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 2,242.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of CACI International worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 542.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CACI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised their price target on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.67.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CACI opened at $236.73 on Tuesday. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

