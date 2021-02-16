SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 16,052 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,428 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bank of Hawaii worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,180,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,456,000 after acquiring an additional 98,718 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 36.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,145,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,878,000 after purchasing an additional 308,016 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 83.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,916,000 after purchasing an additional 314,223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after buying an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOH opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $91.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.36.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

