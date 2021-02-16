SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 30,971 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 233.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,229 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,971 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 58,115 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $120.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group downgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

