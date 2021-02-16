SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 59,773 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 116.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54.

Several brokerages have commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

