SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of OGE Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,875,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 27.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 997,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after purchasing an additional 212,699 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,978,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,467,000 after buying an additional 155,394 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

OGE opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

