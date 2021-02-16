SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 316,193 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 122.5% in the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 799,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 440,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 628.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

GOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Santander lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

