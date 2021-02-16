SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,657,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS opened at $166.71 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.58.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.