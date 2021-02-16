SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 102.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in M&T Bank by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in M&T Bank by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $142.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $170.67.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.85.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

