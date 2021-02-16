SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,685,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 11.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

CPB stock opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

