SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 129.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Badger Meter worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BMI opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $109.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.70.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

BMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

