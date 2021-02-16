SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 1,650.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,561 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXG. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $1,320,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 473,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,287,670.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $5,939,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,263,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,750 shares of company stock valued at $26,398,138 in the last three months. 13.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $196.86 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.63. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -145.82 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

