SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

DTE Energy stock opened at $120.94 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

