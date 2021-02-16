SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,511 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the 3rd quarter worth $47,002,000. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,263,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The AES by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after purchasing an additional 911,393 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,871,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

