SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 248.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Uniti Group worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNIT. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Uniti Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 186,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 705.1% during the 4th quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 216,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 189,391 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.97.

UNIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.