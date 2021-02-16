SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $71.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

