SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 256.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Insulet by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Insulet by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.11.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $289.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 658.58 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $298.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.03 and its 200 day moving average is $243.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.