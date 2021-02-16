SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 207.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Polaris worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth about $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 5,900.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 214,653 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,247,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,623,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,578. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

NYSE PII opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.24 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.70. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $129.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

