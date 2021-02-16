SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 963.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

SBAC stock opened at $263.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.54. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,759.48 and a beta of 0.21.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

