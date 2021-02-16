SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $4.03 Million in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Kilroy Realty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,508,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 2,100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 113,674 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $88.38.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Mizuho cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.58.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

