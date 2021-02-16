SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 93,540 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 219.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,540 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Avantor by 1,743.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $271,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,223.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $11,162,051.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,155,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 657,846 shares of company stock valued at $18,033,166. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVTR stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 255.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

