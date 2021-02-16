SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of AGCO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in AGCO by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 833.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 459.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGCO opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $124.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average of $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Several analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.44.

In other AGCO news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $186,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,075.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,356 shares of company stock valued at $8,812,843. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

