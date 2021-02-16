SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 585.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

NYSE:PINS opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $87.37.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $6,910,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,910,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,856,802 shares of company stock worth $130,013,896.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

