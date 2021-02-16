SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 163.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $109.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.82.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

