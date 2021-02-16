SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 138.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,765 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after buying an additional 382,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,260,000 after purchasing an additional 70,309 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,179,000 after purchasing an additional 57,534 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hologic by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,844,000 after purchasing an additional 269,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Hologic by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 955,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,610,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX stock opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.