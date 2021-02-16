SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 490,337 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490,337 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.15% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,781,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,675,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,022,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 41,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.40. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.