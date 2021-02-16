SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 177,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Amicus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 629,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 48,543 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 101,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 165,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 93,948 shares during the period.

FOLD opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOLD. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,751,391.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,422 shares of company stock worth $5,999,369. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

