SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 490.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 12.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERIE opened at $260.27 on Tuesday. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $130.20 and a fifty-two week high of $266.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

