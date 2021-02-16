SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.43% of Veeco Instruments worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 57.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 36,643 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 57,008 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. Equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VECO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

