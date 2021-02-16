SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.30

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 17140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGSOY. Berenberg Bank cut SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SGS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get SGS alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.61.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.