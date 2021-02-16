SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.30

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 17140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGSOY. Berenberg Bank cut SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SGS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.61.

SGS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

