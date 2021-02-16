Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.75 million and a P/E ratio of 207.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,875 shares of company stock worth $489,897. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth $77,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

