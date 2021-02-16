SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Trading Up 9.2%

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)’s share price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 576,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 271,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital cut shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SharpSpring in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SharpSpring has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The firm has a market cap of $307.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other SharpSpring news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHSP. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in SharpSpring by 25.7% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 277,778 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $4,044,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $3,118,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 269,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

