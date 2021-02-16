Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAWLF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

SAWLF opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. Shawcor has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

